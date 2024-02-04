Gbajabiamila thanks Surulere residents for choosing Laguda

Gbajabiamila, in a statement he issued in Lagos, said the victory of APC and its candidate, Fuad Laguda, in the by-election was a clear testament to the good representation the constituency had enjoyed over the years.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) had declared Laguda the winner of the by-election after polling 11,203 votes to defeat all the other candidates.

The Chief of Staff congratulated Laguda on the emphatic victory, assuring members of the constituency that the winner would represent them well at the House of Representatives.

” I thank the people of Surulere 1 Federal Constituency for voting overwhelmingly for APC in yesterday’s by-election.

“Your support for APC is a clear testament to the quality legislative representation and numerous intervention projects Surulere has enjoyed

“I am confident our constituency will continue to enjoy quality representation in the National Assembly under Hon. Fuad Kayode Laguda.

“Our Surulere community will continue to enjoy the full complement of my new office”, he said.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and APC National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, for their contributions to the success of the party in the by-election.

Gbajabiamila also thanked the Chairman of APC Chairman in Lagos, Cornelius Ojelabi, the Party Chairman in Surulere, Sheriff Balogun, members of the Government Advisory Council (GAC), community leaders and party members, for the roles they played in securing victory for the party.

“We thank the election umpire, INEC and all their permanent and ad-hoc staff, security agencies and the media for ensuring a free, fair and transparent by-election”, he added.