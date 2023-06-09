Ganduje thinks he could have slapped Kwankwaso if he had met him at Aso Rock
Ganduje is upset that the new governor of Kano, who is Kwankwaso's ally has embarked on a demolition exercise in the state.
Earlier, Pulse reported that Kwankwaso met President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock.
But following his meeting with Tinubu on the security situation in Kano State, Ganduje while addressing journalists expressed displeasure over the demolition exercise embarked upon by the state Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, who is Kwankwaso’s ally.
According to Ganduje, the demolition exercise was done without carrying out any investigation or giving due notice in line with the provisions of Land Use Act.
Ganduje said he was aware that Kwankwaso was in the Villa during his visit, adding that he could have slapped him if he saw him.
“I know he is in the building but we have not met. Probably if we met, maybe I could have slapped him,” the former governor said.
Describing Yusuf as a stooge of Kwankwaso, Ganduje said the governor is not happy about the demolition exercise because of the condemnation that greeted the move.
The former governor said that he had reported the matter to the president, adding that he had petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, with video evidence of the looting and vandalisation that trailed the demolition.
