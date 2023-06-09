The sports category has moved to a new website.
President Tinubu meets Kwankwaso at Aso Villa

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu and Kwankwaso are meeting again 24 days after they met in Paris.

Rabiu Kwankwaso (left) and Bola Tinubu reportedly plan to work together. [Vanguard]
Kwankwaso arrived at the Aso Rock Villa minutes around 05:30 pm.

Recall that in May, the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party in the February 25 Presidential election, met Tinubu in France.

The meeting which took place in Paris, reportedly lasted for four hours.

The subject of the meeting was reported to have about been Kwankwaso’s potential involvement in Tinubu’s “government of national unity”.

Details later...

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

