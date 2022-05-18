Ganduje refuses to endorse Amaechi’s presidential bid, says Kano is a swing state

Amaechi, who resigned his ministerial appointment yesterday, visited Kano on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, as part of his consultations ahead of the All Progressives Congress’ presidential primary.

During Amaechi’s meeting with the APC stakeholders in the state, Ganduje described Kano as “a swing state” adding that the state would “continue to swing.”

He further said Amaechi would know where the state eventually swings to at the right time.

Speaking, the former minister said he was in Kano to convince him that he was the most qualified among the aspirants.

Recall that when Amaechi visited the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to canvass for votes, he was equally not endorsed.

Sanwo-Olu told him the National leader of the party, Bola Tinubu was their rallying point.

Ganduje is an ally of Tinubu and he openly endorsed his presidential bid when the presidential hopeful met with Kano APC members in February.

But Amaechi believes he is more qualified than Tinubu because of the political positions he had occupied in his political career.

The ex-minister maintained that the former Lagos governor had never served as a minister or a lawmaker.