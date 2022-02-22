Ganduje declares support for Tinubu, says northerners have no other option

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress had in January declared his interest in the 2023 presidential race and has since been going round the country to seek support and cooperation of political leaders and traditional rulers.

Speaking at the inauguration of an office for Northern Youth Professionals for Tinubu on Monday, February 21, 2022, Ganduje said that it was necessary for northerners to support Tinubu’s ambition.

The governor, who was represented by the Managing Director of Kano Road Traffic Agency, Dr Baffa Dan’agundi believed supporting Tinubu was necessary to reciprocate the gesture of the people of South-West in 2015 when they supported Muhammadu Buhari to become the President of the country.

He said Tinubu was firm and ensured the people of the south-west supported Buhari from APC primary to presidential election.

He said, “I don’t have much to say than to align myself with the statement made by Senator Kashim Shettima of Borno State when he said Northern Nigeria has no option than to support the Yoruba race first and in the whole of Yoruba race, who”? It is Bola Tinubu.

“If I ask you to give one person who supported the Northern candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, there is nobody else you can mention other than Bola Tinubu.

“It is time for us to show whether we are truly sons of our parents or not. So, this is the time we are with Bola Tinubu.

“His Excellency, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje is part and parcel of this struggle, so we are with Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It was Bola Ahmed Tinubu who persistently stood firm and ensured that the people of the South West supported Muhammadu Buhari from the APC primary up to the Presidential election where he emerged victoriously.

Ganduje said that was time for the north to support Tinubu’s presidential ambition to enable him to take the country to greater heights.

In his remark, the National Coordinator of the organisation, Abdullahi Yakasai, said the reason they were supporting Tinubu’s presidential ambition was because of his love for the development of Nigeria.