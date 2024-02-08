Ganduje assures APC aspirants of credible primaries for Edo guber poll

Ganduje said this when he inaugurated the party’s screening and appeal committees headed by Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, a former Minister of Sports in Abuja on Thursday.

Ganduje, represented by Alhaji Suleiman Argungu, the APC National Organising Secretary, named Smart Iheazor as the secretary of the appeal committee, stressing that the five-man screening committee should be transparent and fair to all aspirants.

He said that screening of the party’s aspirants for all elections was a constitutional requirement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the same vein, our party’s constitution also gives weight to equity and restoration of rights, that is why it provides for a Screening Appeal Committee.

“Which avails aggrieved aspirants who might have been screened out at the level of the screening committee to seek appellate intervention from the Screening Appeal Committee,” he said.

Ganduje congratulated members of the committees, saying that they were appointed based on their principles, worthy values and political pedigrees that could be showcased with confidence anywhere and at any time.

He said as a body of progressive-minded people, the party leadership was proud of members of the committees as a cohort of responsible and committed party members.

He thanked members of the committee for accepting to serve in the screening and screening appeal assignments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are indeed thankful to you all, as you proceed to engage with the task for which you have been nominated.

“Please, be rest assured that we have made sure that the exercise will be hitch-free and seamless with the presence of a Secretariat Support Team that will be personally led by my good self,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the screening committee included Sen. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Adeoye Adelakun, Darlington Dick, Lawal Abdullahi, Ms Margaret Duru, and Sani Danjuma who would serve as the secretary.

The members of the Screening Appeal Committee were Bisi Odewumi, Ngozi Ononiwu and Abu Sidiq.

As at the close of submission of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms on Wednesday, 12 aspirants purchased and returned their duly completed forms sold at ₦500,000,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aspirants included: Clem Agba, Monday Okpebholo, Lucky Imasuen, Anamero Dekeri, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Gideon Ikhine, retired Col. David Imuse and retired Gen. Charles Ehigie Airhiavbere.

Others were Oserheimen Osunbor, Blessing Agbomhere, Dennis Idahosa and Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The schedule of activities and timetables for the 2024 Edo governorship election released by the party, showed that the screening of aspirants was billed to commence immediately and will run until Feb. 9.

The delegates’ congress had been fixed for Saturday, Feb. 10, and the party’s governorship primaries will be held on Saturday, Feb.17.

The APC has also fixed April 24. for the commencement of the governorship campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of the screening committee in his response, thanked the party’s leadership for the opportunity to serve, saying the committee would be guided by the Constitution and its guidelines.

He assured aspirants that the committee would ensure transparency and accountability and would give them the opportunity to clear themselves.

“We will do our best, and you will not be disappointed when we submit our reports”, he said.