First Lady Remi Tinubu pays courtesy visit to Buhari in Daura

Ima Elijah

Since handing over the reins of power, the former President has been been living low-key in Daura.

Remi Tinubu kneels to greet Muhammadu Buhari [The Cable]
The visit, which took place on Thursday, August 03, 2023, served as a warm gesture from one political figure to another, fostering the spirit of unity and camaraderie within the nation's political landscape.

Notably, on the same day of the courtesy visit, a national caucus meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was convened in Aso Villa, Abuja. The meeting was presided over by President Bola Tinubu, signaling the active engagement of key political leaders in discussing crucial matters pertaining to the nation's progress.

However, it was observed that former President Muhammadu Buhari was not in attendance at the APC national caucus meeting. Instead, he was graciously welcoming visitors at his residence in Daura.

Since handing over the reins of power to President Tinubu on May 29, former President Buhari has been residing in Daura, where he has been receiving guests and attending to various matters.

During a Sallah homage paid to him by residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in April, Buhari expressed his fondness for his hometown, Daura, stating, "I can't wait to go home to Daura. If they make any noise to disturb me in Daura, I will leave for the Niger Republic. I deliberately arranged to be as far away as possible. I got what I wanted and will quietly retire to my hometown."

This affectionate sentiment towards Daura reflects the former President's desire to lead a peaceful and quiet life in his beloved hometown.

