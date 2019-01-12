The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to prove its allegation that government funds are being used to sponsor President Buhari’s campaign.

Mohammed said this in Ilorin, Kwara state on Friday, January 11, 2019.

According to Vanguard, the minister said that the achievements of Buhari’s administration has startled the PDP.

He said ‘’In publicising the activities and achievements of the federal government, the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is only carrying out its statutory role. Long before the elections, the Ministry has used various platforms, including Town Hall Meetings, to showcase the activities and achievements of the Administration.

‘’We understand that the PDP and the Atiku Campaign Organization have been rattled by the achievements as well as the effectiveness of the campaign to showcase them. We are sorry we can’t help them.”

Buhari makes pledge

You will recall that the President, on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, pledged that he will not authorise the use of any money from the treasury for his re-election campaign.

He also reiterated his commitment to eliminate corruption in campaign financing in the country.