Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has urged Nigerians to kick President Muhammadu Buhari's government out of power because he's shown his inability to fight corruption.

While speaking during an interview on Channels Television on January 9, 2019, the former Kwara State governor said Buhari's failure to deal with corrupt people in his government means that he's not a man of integrity as he claims.

He said, "If he is (a man of integrity), then he must take action to support it (fight against corruption). Based on the actions I see? The government is (corrupt). It must be.

"If you're not taking action against people who are corrupt, why are you condoning it? It would be right to say the government of Buhari is corrupt."

Saraki knocked Buhari's government over illegal subsidy payments and alleged that corrupt people surround his system without consequences.

He said, "There's no doubt that there are corrupt people around the system. If truly the president is fighting corruption, I'm truly baffled by how a member of his government who's been found wanting, up till today, no charge, no prosecution.

"To me , once you can't do that, you lose the integrity and moral high ground to say you're fighting corruption.

"You must show that nobody is above the law, or no matter how close anybody is to you, if there's enough cases there, you'll take action. That's not happening."

The Senate President also noted that Buhari must take responsibility for whatever corrupt practices happen under his administration as he's the head of government.

He concluded that Nigerians cannot vote for such a government that cannot effectively combat corruption.

"You cannot vote for a government that has shown to condone people who are corrupt within the government," he said.

2019 presidential race

Buhari, 76, is seeking re-election at the February 16, 2019 presidential election with Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) his biggest opponent.

They face competition from other candidates including Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Obiageli Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Eunice Atuejide of the National Interest Party (NIP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and many more.

79 candidates will contest in the election, the highest number ever in Nigeria's electoral history.