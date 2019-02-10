The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of sponsoring fake news.

Keyamo said that the PDP has set plans in motion to roll out the misleading reports till the day of the presidential election.

According to Daily Post, he said the aim of the strategy is to scare voters from voting for President Buhari.

Keyamo also said that “Two of such fake news in the series have already been released through their proxies and nameless individuals. The first is an audio clip of a supposed “nurse” of President Muhammadu Buhari telling voters that the President is sick and cannot govern for another four years.

“We understand that a Nigerian girl whose real name is Sandra and who used a fake British accent did the said recording somewhere in Maitama in a house belonging to a PDP chieftain. Security operatives are already on her trail.

“The second fake news released is on the purported death of Leah Sharibu. This is a lie from the pit of hell as the Federal Government’s effort to set her free has reached an advanced stage.

“The other fake news lined up for the next few days by the PDP and Atiku’s handlers would consist of similar doctored audios, videos and fake news with no link to credible news sites.

“Our advice to the leadership of the PDP is that Nigeria must not burn because of their selfish ambition. Enough damage was done from these kinds of narratives they pushed out in 2015 from which we have not fully recovered till date.

“The election will come and go and Nigeria will remain one united, indivisible entity. We are shocked that the panic mode of the PDP has gone into overdrive, prompting them to push out such reckless fake news.

“We wish to advise the leadership of the PDP that in order to reduce this type of panic and desperation on their part in 2023 (that is, if they survive as a party), they must find something meaningful to do outside government patronage after they lose the 2019 election.

ALSO READ: Timi Frank writes US, UN, others over Onnoghen suspension

“This type of attitude is borne out of hanging around, idle and waiting endlessly for election cycles to try to get back to power to plunder our national resources. The bad news for them is that from feelers we are having on the ground, Nigerians are not yet prepared to forgive them for their 16 years of misrule, mismanagement and outright stealing of our national resources.”

INEC has been compromised?

In a related development, a former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has raised an alarm saying that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu has been compromised.

According to Frank, Buhari held a midnight meeting with Yakubu, Amina Zakari, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai and some other people on Saturday, February 10, 2019 at the Defence House, Abuja to plan how the ruling party can rig the upcoming general elections.