The former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has alleged that President Buhari held a midnight meeting with Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Amina Zakari, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai and some other people on Saturday, February 10, 2019 at the Defence House, Abuja.

According to Daily Post, Frank said the purpose of the meeting is to perfect the rigging plans of the APC.

He also called on the opposition to be watchful and ready to thwart the plans set up by the ruling party.

Frank asked members of the international community to hold Buhari responsible if the results of the upcoming elections are manipulated.

The former APC spokesman also said “It is unbecoming for Yakubu and Buhari’s relative, Amina Zakari, to again hold a night session with PMB and members of his cabinet a few days to the Presidential and National Assembly elections as well as Governorship and House of Assembly polls.

“The INEC’s boss must explain to Nigerians what he was doing with Buhari, members of his administration and a top Security Chief at such an ungodly hour few days to the Presidential poll.

“Recall that I had earlier alerted Nigerians and the international community of how a nocturnal meeting between Buhari, Yakubu and Zakari at the Villa led to the appointment of the latter as the head of the Presidential election results collation centre.

“Also recall that recently I exposed APC’s plan to use military personnel – disguised as civilians – as Presiding Officers during the combining elections.

“I strongly hold that the presence of the COAS is a confirmation of this ugly development. If not, what was Buratai doing at such a meeting?”

Presiding officers

Frank had earlier accused INEC of using security operatives as presiding officers during the upcoming election.

He also called on former President Olusegun Obasanjo to warn the military not to allow its officers and men be used as tools to derail the elections.