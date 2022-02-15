Fayemi refuses to confirm presidential ambition, says 2023 will deal with itself

Fayemi said he is currently focused on his job as the governor of his state.

The governor said this on Monday, February 14, 2022, when he featured on 'Politics Today', a current affairs programme on Channels Television.

When asked to confirm his suspected presidential ambition, Fayemi said, “That is a good try but you won’t get me on that. You promised that you were going to talk to me about judicial autonomy; that is what I am prepared to talk about.

“2023 will deal with itself; it is in the realm of the future and God will decide what He has in stock for every one of us.

“I am still the Governor of Ekiti State. I am trying to do that job and finish that job well. I am trying to finish the job that I have on the ground. I am an elected governor of Ekiti State.”

It would be recalled that another presidential hopeful, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State recently dodged questions about his perceived presidential bid.

When asked if he was running for president, Wike replied: “When is the time limit within which a person can declare to run or not to run? Is there a particular time limit that you can declare (ambition), so that let it not be said that ‘if you don’t declare tomorrow, you may be late?”