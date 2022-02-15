RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Fayemi refuses to confirm presidential ambition, says 2023 will deal with itself

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Fayemi says the 2023 election is in the realm of the future and only God can decide what he has in stock for everyone.

Ekiti state Gov Dr Kayode Fayemi
Ekiti state Gov Dr Kayode Fayemi

Despite the speculations about his perceived presidential ambition, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has refused to confirm his interest in the 2023 presidency.

Fayemi said he is currently focused on his job as the governor of his state.

The governor said this on Monday, February 14, 2022, when he featured on 'Politics Today', a current affairs programme on Channels Television.

When asked to confirm his suspected presidential ambition, Fayemi said, “That is a good try but you won’t get me on that. You promised that you were going to talk to me about judicial autonomy; that is what I am prepared to talk about.

“2023 will deal with itself; it is in the realm of the future and God will decide what He has in stock for every one of us.

“I am still the Governor of Ekiti State. I am trying to do that job and finish that job well. I am trying to finish the job that I have on the ground. I am an elected governor of Ekiti State.”

It would be recalled that another presidential hopeful, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State recently dodged questions about his perceived presidential bid.

When asked if he was running for president, Wike replied: “When is the time limit within which a person can declare to run or not to run? Is there a particular time limit that you can declare (ambition), so that let it not be said that ‘if you don’t declare tomorrow, you may be late?”

Wike further said that he worked with people, saying before announcing his intention, he would have to sit and review everything with them.

