Enugu Governor-elect, Mbah, Deputy visit Gov. Ugwuanyi, supporters

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dr. Peter Mbah, Governor-elect of Enugu State, thanked Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his supporters for their support in the state's recent governorship election.

Ugwuanyi and Mbah (TheSun)
Ugwuanyi and Mbah (TheSun)

With Gov. Ugwuanyi to receive the visitors, were the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi; the State Chairman of the PDP, Augustine Nnamani; Senator Gil Nnaji; the lawmakers representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo and Enugu North/South federal constituencies, Prince Cornelius Nnaji and Ofor Chukwuegbo respectively.

Others present were the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya; the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Enugu, Prof. Malachy Okwueze; Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Adaonah Kene-Uyanwune; Special Advisers to the Governor on Special Duties and Information, Uwakwe Azikiwe, and Steve Oruruo, amongst others.

Earlier before proceeding to Government House, Mbah paid a Thank-you visit to Enugu indigenes and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who have been occupying INEC Headquarters, Enugu, since March 20, demanding the announcement of the March 18 governorship election results.

INEC last night announced Mbah of the PDP winner of the Enugu governorship election held on March 18, after polling 160,895 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chief Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party (LP), who polled 157,552 votes.

