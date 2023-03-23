ADVERTISEMENT
Election Tribunal receives 9 petitions in Ondo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Election Petition Tribunal in Ondo on Thursday said it had received nine petitions on the Feb. 25 National Assembly elections in the state.

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)
Adam said that Olusegun Phillips-Alonge, the candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party in Ondo North Senatorial District, has filed a petition challenging the election of Olajide Ipinsigba of All Progressives Congress (APC).

He added that the Labour Party candidate for Ondo Central, Mr Morounfoluwa Bademosi has also filed a petition on the election of Mr Adeniyi Adegbonmire of the APC.

The secretary said that petitions were also filed challenging the elections in Akoko South east/Akoko South west, Ese Odo/Ilaje, Okitipupa/Irele and Ondo East/Ondo West Federal Constituencies.

He said other federal constituencies include Akure South/Akure North, Akoko South east/Akoko South west and Akoko North east/Akoko North west.

Adam said the tribunal was expecting petitions on the outcome of the House of Assembly election.

He said that aggrieved candidates have 21 days from the date of the announcement of the result of the election to file a petition before the tribunal.

News Agency Of Nigeria

