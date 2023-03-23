Election Tribunal receives 9 petitions in Ondo

Adam said that Olusegun Phillips-Alonge, the candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party in Ondo North Senatorial District, has filed a petition challenging the election of Olajide Ipinsigba of All Progressives Congress (APC).

He added that the Labour Party candidate for Ondo Central, Mr Morounfoluwa Bademosi has also filed a petition on the election of Mr Adeniyi Adegbonmire of the APC.

The secretary said that petitions were also filed challenging the elections in Akoko South east/Akoko South west, Ese Odo/Ilaje, Okitipupa/Irele and Ondo East/Ondo West Federal Constituencies.

He said other federal constituencies include Akure South/Akure North, Akoko South east/Akoko South west and Akoko North east/Akoko North west.

Adam said the tribunal was expecting petitions on the outcome of the House of Assembly election.