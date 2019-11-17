The All Progressive Congress (APC) is leading the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with a wide margin in Bayelsa state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the results of six out of eight local governments in the state.

The APC is leading the ruling party in the state with 86,330 votes in six of the eight local government areas of Bayelsa state.

While David Lyon, governorship candidate of the APC has so far secured 206,260 votes, Duoye Diri, his PDP rival, is trailing with 119,930 votes.

The results of the six LGAs that have been announced are Yenagoa, Ogbia, Brass, Nembe, Kolokuma/Opokuma and Sagbama.

The results of the remaining two LGAs yet to be announced are Ekeremoh and Southern Ijaw, where Lyon hails from.