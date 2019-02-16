The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi has called on Nigerians to be calm.

Obi said this while reacting to the postponement of elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The electoral body announced early on Saturday, February 16, 2019, that the elections will no longer hold.

The presidential and national assembly elections will now hold on February 23, 2019 and the Governorship elections earlier slated for March 2, 2019 will now hold on March 9, 2019.

According to Vanguard, the PDP Vice-Presidential candidate also said that God’s will is supreme.

He said “Following a careful review of the implementation of its logistics and operational plan and the determination to conduct free, fair and credible elections, the Commission came to the conclusion that proceeding with the elections as scheduled is no longer feasible.

“Consequently, the Commission has decided to reschedule the Presidential and National Assembly Elections to Saturday, 23rd February 2019.

“Furthermore, the Governorship, State House of Assembly and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Elections is rescheduled to Saturday 9th March 2019. This will afford the Commission the opportunity to address identified challenges in order to maintain the quality of our elections.”

Also, the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in his reaction, said the postponement is part of the Federal Government’s plot to disenfranchise Nigerians.

Atiku then called on PDP supporters to be calm and maintain peace.