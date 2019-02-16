This country is one big bleeding mess. Millions of Nigerians had rushed home early to prepare for the elections only to find out that it had been postponed in the wee hours of the morning.

Anti-climatic, embarrassing and disappointing, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the latest example of Nigerian incompetence.

It is a culture that is thriving in Nigeria. This is the third general election to be postponed since the return of democracy in 1999. In 2011, 2015 and 2019 elections were postponed. A nation that learns nothing from its mistake is bound to be heading towards failure. I think Nigeria has gone past that, Nigeria is a failing state.

INEC has one job to do every four years which is to conduct free and fair elections. Somehow, it has missed the plot the last three times. This is systemic incompetence.

It's amazing to know that not too long ago, the Chairman of INEC Yakubu Mahmood proudly boasted that he did not see any reason why this year's election would be postponed.

However, we are here. Nigeria's show of shame. The most populous black nation in the world cannot hold its elections on time. In a sane country, Mahmood would have resigned this morning for the gross incompetence.

This won't happen because this is Nigeria, a country where anything goes and of little or no standards. The same Mahmood led INEC will still go ahead to oversee the elections next week. If Nigeria is a comedy, it won't be funny to watch anymore.

Nigeria breeds incompetency which is aided by corruption, and that is why this country is falling apart.

In 1983, FEDECO (Federal Electoral Commission) had yet to award the contract for the supply of lanterns 20 days before that year's election. Incompetence flows in the bloodstream of the Nigerian government.

And the reason why incompetence is so entrenched in the Nigerian society is that we have allowed it to flourish. There are no consequences for mediocrity in Nigerian culture. We don't understand this concept, and that is why we are here.

Think of all the lives INEC has disrupted with their incompetence. Think of the thousands of NYSC members stranded at polling units because a group of people couldn't do their jobs. Weddings will have to be cancelled. People with plans to travel next week can't do so because a bunch of adults who have only one job to do, couldn't deliver.

After this election is done with, there should be an inquiry into why INEC could not hold the elections on time. People in high places should be held accountable, and there should be stiff consequences.

Guess what? These things won't happen because Nigeria loves incompetency. After corruption, incompetency comes a close proud second.

There will be obvious organizational loopholes from INEC next week. We shouldn't be surprised. Like any other organization funded by the Federal Government in Nigeria, it is grossly incompetent.

Once again Nigeria is the laughing stock of the world because of our culture of incompetence.