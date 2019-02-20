The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied monitoring calls of members of the opposition.

The agency said this while responding to an allegation by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

The CUPP accused the DSS of passing campaign strategies of opposition members, which it obtained by wire-tapping to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, in a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 called on Nigerians to disregard the story.

Afunanya said the agency is committed to professional ideals, adding that it would never engage in such unethical practices.

Also, reacting to comments on social media on its operations, he said “It is obvious that some merchants of violence are determined to use their platforms to misinform the public for their selfish and political ends.

“The DSS is a responsible organisation and thus professionally adheres to the ideals of intelligence and security governance expected of it in a democracy.”

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Afunanya warned those peddling fake news saying that the law will catch up with them.

The DSS had earlier assured Nigerians that it'll do everything necessary to ensure the success of the 2019 general elections.

The agency also warned that it will not condone dangerous acts such as fake news and hate speech that could trigger violence before, during and after the elections.