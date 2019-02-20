The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of monitoring phone calls of opposition members.

This was made known to newsmen by CUPP’s spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere.

According to Daily Post, Ugochinyere said the agency forwards messages on campaign strategy from opposition members to chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We wish to express our shock and disappointment with the All Progressives Congress and unscrupulous security agencies who, we discovered are taping our leaders’ calls and leaking our electoral strategy.

“The opposition has uncovered constant taping of our calls and location marking by the ruling APC, using the DSS.

“We are utterly disgusted with this shameless act. This administration has proven that nothing is sacred to them anymore.

“We urge our members to use Wi-Fi network to power their WhatsApp conversations than the use of telecommunications means which they (DSS) easily have access to.

“As for the immoral security agencies who allow themselves to be used by this ruthless government, stop tapping our calls and leaking our electoral strategy, channel your energy to your duty which is serving our country rather than belittling yourselves,” he added.

This is coming on the heels of plea by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to security personnel deployed to monitor the elections to uphold the constitution and be professional in discharging their duties.