Dogara swears 3 new members into House of Reps

Dogara swears in 3 new members into House of Reps

All three took oath of office to fill the vacant seats in the lower chamber on Wednesday.

  • Published:
APC loses 2 more Reps over primary elections crisis play

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara

(The Eagle Online)

The speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has sworn three new members into the chamber on Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

All three, who are members of All Progressives Congress (APC), took oath of office to fill the vacant seats in the lower chamber.

The new lawmakers are Yusuf Nuhu of Toro federal constituency in Bauchi State, Tunji Olawuyi of Irepodun/Isin/Oke Ero/Ekiti federal constituency in Kwara State and Abubakar Kusada of Kankia/Kusada federal constituency in Katsina State.

Nuhu and Kusada won seats into the chamber after the former lawmakers occupying the seats were elected into the Senate. Olawuyi now occupies the seat of Funke Adedoyin who died in September.

Meanwhile, the speaker also announced the defection of Anambra State lawmaker, Gabriel Onyewife from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While reading his defection letter, Dogara quoted the lawmaker as saying he left APGA as a result of the division in the party.

