Senator Dino Melaye and Smart Adeyemi have returned to the poll for the concluding part of the senatorial election.

Recall that the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the Kogi West Senatorial election on Saturday, November 16, 2019, inconclusive due to violence and killings that characterized the exercise.

Voting has started in Ajaokuta and according to Situation Room, there’s larger voter turnout in the area.

More details later..