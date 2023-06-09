The sports category has moved to a new website.
Details of our meeting with Tinubu – Makinde speaks for G5

Ima Elijah

Governor Seyi Makinde, alongside the G5 (Integrity Group), visited President Bola Tinubu in commitment to fairness, equity, and justice in the nation.

President Bola Tinubu (middle) meets PDP's G5 Governors [Punch News]

Governor Makinde acknowledged the challenges of nation-building and stressed the need for constant evaluation in this arduous task. He further expressed the G5's intention to maintain regular meetings with the President to chart the way forward for the country.

During a press briefing following the meeting, Governor Makinde stated, "Nation building is a very difficult task. You have to keep evaluating, you know what you’re doing, where you’re going. So, we have to keep seeing the President, you know, to let him know what is happening. The G-5, the Integrity Group, came to let the President know what we stood for: fairness, justice, and equity."

This marks Governor Makinde's third visit to the President with members of the G5 in the past week, demonstrating their commitment to addressing critical national issues.

Notable attendees at the meeting included former Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), all of whom are part of the G5 group. Additionally, the current governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, was also present.

The G5, composed of disgruntled politicians within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), voiced their opposition to the emergence of PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar in the last elections and endorsed the restoration of power to Southern Nigeria.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

