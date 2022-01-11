RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Dave Umahi joins race for 2023 presidential election

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Umahi will hope to beat other aspirants like former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu, to the APC's ticket.

Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi (right) has told President Muhammadu Buhari (left) he wants to succeed him in 2023 [Presidency]
Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi (right) has told President Muhammadu Buhari (left) he wants to succeed him in 2023 [Presidency]

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has officially announced his intention to contest in the 2023 presidential election.

Recommended articles

The 58-year-old told State House correspondents he informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his ambition during a meeting between the duo on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Umahi was first elected governor in 2015, and hopes to be inaugurated as president immediately his second term ends in May 2023.

He dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Buhari's party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in 2020.

His Tuesday declaration follows closely on the heels of a similar one by the APC's national leader, Bola Tinubu, who also met with the president on Monday, January 10.

The two will battle for the APC ticket alongside others that are expected to officially declare in the coming weeks, including Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has also been rumoured to be considering a run, but he's likely to shelve his ambition due to his close links with Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor.

The president to succeed Buhari is expected to be a southerner, based on an unwritten agreement to rotate power of the Federal Government between the south and the north.

Fidelity to the agreement has become a hot topic of debate, by aspirants like Governor Bello; and the APC and PDP are yet to officially decide where to zone their tickets.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dave Umahi joins race for 2023 presidential election

Dave Umahi joins race for 2023 presidential election

Alleged N7.1bn fraud: Kalu asks court to remove name from charge

Alleged N7.1bn fraud: Kalu asks court to remove name from charge

Jonathan mourns Shonekan, describes him as peacemaker, bridge builder

Jonathan mourns Shonekan, describes him as peacemaker, bridge builder

Buhari okays establishment of Nigerian Diaspora Investment Trust Fund

Buhari okays establishment of Nigerian Diaspora Investment Trust Fund

EU scientists declare the last 7 years hottest on record

EU scientists declare the last 7 years hottest on record

Scientists in Cyprus discover ‘Deltacron’ strain

Scientists in Cyprus discover ‘Deltacron’ strain

West African countries break ties with Mali over election delay

West African countries break ties with Mali over election delay

Army arrests soldier, investigates others over assault on traffic wardens

Army arrests soldier, investigates others over assault on traffic wardens

Former Nigerian leader Shonekan dies at 85

Former Nigerian leader Shonekan dies at 85

Trending

2023: Jonathan’s son-in-law joins Cross River governorship race

Son-in-law to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Prince Godswill Edward. [thisnigeria]

Imo Gov Uzodinma says kidnappers mentioned Okorocha as one of their sponsors

Ex-Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha (L) and the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodinma (WithinNigeria)

Gov Ayade has a problem with Democracy as a concept

President Muhammadu Buhari with Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade [Presidency]

Tinubu informs Buhari of his 2023 Presidential ambition

Bola Tinubu (Left) and President Buhari (Bashir Ahmad)