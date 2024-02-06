Court of Appeal President constitutes tribunal for Katsina by-election petitions

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary of the tribunal, Hajiya Aisha Muhammad-Fika in Katsina.

"Under the powers conferred on the President, Court of Appeal by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended and the electoral Act 2022 as amended, Justice Dongban-Mensam, has constituted the national and state assembly by-elections tribunal for Katsina State.

“Sequel to the above, the Chief Judge of Katsina State, Justice Musa Danladi has granted the use of High Court room No 5, situated at the state’s high court of justice complex for the tribunal,” Muhammad-Fika said.

According to the secretary of the tribunal, for any inquiries, the general public is hereby advised to contact the Registry/Secretariat of the tribunal. She said that a date would be communicated for the inaugural sitting of the tribunal.