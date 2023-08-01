ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Chimamanda shows up to support Peter Obi, Datti in court

Ima Elijah

Chimamanda Adichie joins LP candidates at Presidential Election Petition Court

Chimamanda Adichie and Datti Baba-Ahmed [Twitter]
Chimamanda Adichie and Datti Baba-Ahmed [Twitter]

Recommended articles

The LP candidates, Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed, have lodged a legal challenge against the victory of President Bola Tinubu from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the highly-contested presidential election that took place on February 25, 2023. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the election.

Adichie, who is a vocal critic of politics and policies in Nigeria, has been a strong supporter of Obi’s presidential bid.

The trio, Adichie, Peter Obi, and Datti Baba-Ahmed, arrived at the court premises amid heightened anticipation from supporters and observers alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moments ago, the court reserved judgment on the petition filed by Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The court asked for prayers as it nears judgement.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Muslim clerics, Islamic groups in Kaduna endorse El-Rufai’s ministerial nomination

Muslim clerics, Islamic groups in Kaduna endorse El-Rufai’s ministerial nomination

How I plan to replicate Lagos success as a minister  —  Wale Edun

How I plan to replicate Lagos success as a minister  —  Wale Edun

Chimamanda shows up to support Peter Obi, Datti in court

Chimamanda shows up to support Peter Obi, Datti in court

Muslim clerics, Islamic groups in Kaduna endorse El-Rufai’s ministerial nomination

Muslim clerics, Islamic groups in Kaduna endorse El-Rufai’s ministerial nomination

Pharmacists celebrate Kwara's Deputy Gov, Alabi, at 60

Pharmacists celebrate Kwara's Deputy Gov, Alabi, at 60

'Domestic, sexual and gender-based violence prevalent in Plateau' - NHRC

'Domestic, sexual and gender-based violence prevalent in Plateau' - NHRC

'Avoid engaging in drug abuse, cybercrime' - Bago warns corps members

'Avoid engaging in drug abuse, cybercrime' - Bago warns corps members

'Fire razes 14 shelves in Yola market' – Official

'Fire razes 14 shelves in Yola market' – Official

'Tinubu’s broadcast inspires renewed hope for Nigeria' - ADSC boss

'Tinubu’s broadcast inspires renewed hope for Nigeria' - ADSC boss

Pulse Sports

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Among the notable aspects of the ministerial list are the inclusion of seven women who have caught the President's attention

Meet the 7 women Tinubu wants as his ministers

Peter-Obi-with-pro-Biafra-agitator-Simon-Ekpa (Credit: The Eagle Online)

Peter Obi raises alarm over fake picture of him with IPOB's Simon Ekpa

Governor Nasir El Rufai and Senator Shehu Sani have been at loggerheads which led to the exit of the latter in the All Progressives Congress (APC) [independent]

Tinubu nominated a serpent – Shehu Sani takes dig at El-Rufai

Lagos Labour Party factionlises as new exco emerges. [NAN]

Crisis in Lagos Labour Party as new exco emerges