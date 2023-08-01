Chimamanda shows up to support Peter Obi, Datti in court

The LP candidates, Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed, have lodged a legal challenge against the victory of President Bola Tinubu from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the highly-contested presidential election that took place on February 25, 2023. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the election.

Adichie, who is a vocal critic of politics and policies in Nigeria, has been a strong supporter of Obi’s presidential bid.

The trio, Adichie, Peter Obi, and Datti Baba-Ahmed, arrived at the court premises amid heightened anticipation from supporters and observers alike.

Moments ago, the court reserved judgment on the petition filed by Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).