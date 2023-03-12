ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BVAS: You can't regulate INEC, Okoye tells Labour Party, others

Nurudeen Shotayo

The INEC official said the commission will not surrender its constitutional duties to political parties because of the glitches experienced during the presidential election.

INEC Federal Commissioner for Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Festus Okoye. [Dailytrust]
INEC Federal Commissioner for Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Festus Okoye. [Dailytrust]

Recommended articles

This comes after the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, requested for the commission's permission to witness the reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines used in the just concluded presidential election.

Pulse reports that Labour Party is challenging the outcome of the exercise that produced the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as Nigeria's president-elect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, in a bid to ensure that sensitive materials it hopes to use as evidence at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) are kept intact, Labour Party asked INEC to grant it access to monitor the process of reconfiguration and backing up of results on its BVAS machines, a move the commission vehemently opposed.

Speaking further on the matter on the night of Sunday, March 12, 2023, the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the request of Labour Party constitutes a role reversal.

He said this while featuring on a Channels Television programme, "Politics Today," where he explained that the INEC had been created to regulate activities of political parties and not the other way round.

“Political parties can’t regulate the commission’s activities,” Okoye said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse had earlier reported that the PEPT sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja had granted INEC's request to reconfigure the BVAS machines in preparation for the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BVAS: You can't regulate INEC, Okoye tells Labour Party, others

BVAS: You can't regulate INEC, Okoye tells Labour Party, others

Arewa youths reject calls on INEC Chairman to resign

Arewa youths reject calls on INEC Chairman to resign

Emulate late Afegbua, Ohanaeze Ndigbo chieftain urges female legislators

Emulate late Afegbua, Ohanaeze Ndigbo chieftain urges female legislators

Number of discharged survivors of Lagos train crash rises to 53

Number of discharged survivors of Lagos train crash rises to 53

Group decries Makinde’s promise to support Oke-Ogun successor in 2027

Group decries Makinde’s promise to support Oke-Ogun successor in 2027

Gunmen shoot ward councillor to death in Ebonyi community

Gunmen shoot ward councillor to death in Ebonyi community

Afegbua: Nigeria's first female Senator dies at 79

Afegbua: Nigeria's first female Senator dies at 79

Rhodes-Vivour cries out over alleged assassination attempts on his life

Rhodes-Vivour cries out over alleged assassination attempts on his life

God raised Peter Obi to make Tinubu president - Keyamo

God raised Peter Obi to make Tinubu president - Keyamo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@MrJAGs]

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

Julius-Abure

LP dissolves Rivers Executive Council for endorsing Wike’s man, Fubara

Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate leads supporters to INEC headquarters in Abuja. (Daily Trust)

2023 Election: Atiku leads PDP protest to INEC headquarters in Abuja

5 ranking PDP lawmakers who became Labour Party casualties

5 ranking PDP lawmakers who became Labour Party casualties