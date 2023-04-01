The sports category has moved to a new website.

Businessman wants aggrieved candidates to congratulate, work with Tinubu

The CEO advised the aggrieved candidates to concede defeat and congratulate the president-elect in a bid to unite and move the country forward.

Bola Tinubu
The businessman recently said this during his address on the state of the nation where he talked about the just concluded general elections, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) naira redesign policy and his choice for Senate presidency.

The President of Chief Emeka Agba Foundation said, "I congratulate Nigeria and Nigerians for having gone through an election process without the country going up in flames.

"I think Nigerians have shown over time the capacity to tolerate and accommodate one another.

"I also congratulate the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu because it is not easy to contest an election and win.

"I know there may be grievances from other candidates, but we don't have elections perfect anywhere across the globe.

"It was the case in the United States of America where Donald Trump till date insists the election that brought in President Joe Biden was massively rigged.

"Even if you claim that the election was rigged, you still have to appreciate the fact that you were granted an opportunity and a platform to participate in the process. Even if you feel strongly that the election was rigged, you still have to accept the fact that your interest and ambition cannot supersede the decision of the nation.

Therefore, in a bid to unite the country and move it forward, the CEO advised the aggrieved candidates to concede defeat and congratulate the president-elect.

"We need to understand that the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) did its best possible.

"The aggrieved candidates should concede defeat, congratulate the President-elect, and unite to move the country forward."

On the naira redesign policy, he said the Central Bank of Nigeria made quite a mess of the banking institution in the country, adding that the "CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele reportedly coming out to apologise now shouldn't be enough because he has caused the country a lot of damage."

He further said, "The Naira redesign policy has brought untoward hardship. Businesses suffered losses, and people died when they couldn't get at least N500 to buy drugs.

"I don't know what informed the decision that a developing country like Nigeria is ready to go fully digital. Some places can't even boast of electricity at least 10 hours daily yet. I wonder about the feasibility of the policy where people still live on $1 daily, and the power supply is still epileptic.

"Mandating the country to go fully digital without appropriate measures in place is the reason the policy achieved literally nothing but wasted time and resources. The CBN had no reason whatsoever to frustrate Nigerians with the policy."

"I'm not even excited about his moves to get cash back in circulation. He is not doing Nigeria any favour as the money belongs to Nigerians".

The businessman also recommended that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu should emerge unopposed as the next Senate President "in the spirit of fair share for all the geo-political zones."






