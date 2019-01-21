Mr Tony Nwoye, Director of Youth Mobilisation, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, says youths will be heads of Ministries and Prastatals if President Muhammadu Buhari is re-elected.

Nwoye stated this on Monday in Abuja at a news conference to launch a nationwide campaign for Buhari’s re-election in Abuja.

He said the nationwide youth mobilisation campaign was targeted at convincing Nigerian youths and students that they could trust Buhari.

This, he said, was especially so, based on the positive youth development credentials of President Muhammadu Buhari from 2015 to date.

Nwonye, who is also a member of the House of Representatives, said he had secured the commitment of President Buhari to change the involvement of youths in his administration when re-elected.

He further said that youths in the country were committed to mobilising and giving President Buhari over 20 million votes in the coming elections.

This, he said, would ensure a landslide victory for Buhari in the presidential election slated for Feb. 16.

The director also said that he had embarked on a nationwide consultation with youths, engaging them on the need to vote massively for Buhari in the coming election.

“During the over one week of non-stop nationwide consultations that l spearheaded, I became convinced that Nigerian youths deeply appreciate the improved regime of youth development and empowerment under Buhari from 2015.

“The polity is ready for Buhari-Osinbajo 2019 if only the leadership team is ready to take its youth development programme to the Next Level of higher youth inclusion in leadership and the economy.

“Upon this realisation, I and my assistants and deputies came back to Abuja to consult with President Buhari,“he said.

He added that he got the commitment of the president after consulting with him for two days.

Nwonye stressed that President Buhari was poised to take his youth development programmes to the `Next Level’ of higher youth inclusion in leadership.

This, he said, the president would do through: ” a youth quota in the headship of Ministries, Departments, Agencies and other policies.”

“After extracting these commitments from Mr President, the directorate quickly reverted to the leadership of Nigerian youths and had regional consultations and engagements.

“There upon, the youths and students of Nigeria and the directorate agreed that Nigerian youths will deliver an avalanche of over 20 million votes to Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo,” he said.

He maintained that youths had resolved to support Buhari despite attempts by some would be detractors to blackmail his administration based on sentiments that had no grounding in our national reality.

He noted that the record of visible and impactful poverty alleviation strategies, such as the Traders’ Money Scheme which had empowered over 350,000 Medium and Small Scale Businesses across the country was enormous.

He listed the national School Feeding Programme, the Anchor Borrowers Programme which had added over three million metric tonnes to annual food supply as some other achievements of the Buhari administration.

Others he said were the N-Power Volunteers Scheme which had recruited 500,000 graduates and the N-Buiid category which had so far trained over 10,000 non-graduates in vocational skills in 23 states of the federation.