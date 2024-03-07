While speaking during the swearing-in of 22 Special Advisers and heads of government agencies on Monday, March 4, 2024, in Jos, the governor blamed Buhari for the economic hardship Nigerians are currently going through.

Mutfwang also alleged that the Buhari administration printed and shared ₦30 trillion, adding that the ex-president sold Nigeria’s future by selling yet-to-be-tapped crude oil.

Responding to the allegations in a chat with ThePunch, Bala Ibrahim, the National Director of Publicity for the ruling party said the governor was displaying ignorance.

Ibrahim exonerated Buhari from the economic hardship bedevilling the country, adding that the Plateau State Governor was merely playing to the gallery.

While dismissing the governor’s claim that the ex-president sold Nigeria’s future, the party chieftain advised the governor to learn about the oil industry and how oil is marketed.

He said, “I will say the governor is probably displaying his ignorance of macro and micro-economies. When you talk about mortgaging the country or selling oil upfront for the future, I think he needs to go and learn how oil is marketed at the Rotterdam market. There are countries that produce oil, sell for upward of 10 years and payments made upfront. It is normal in the oil business. It didn’t start with Buhari even such a thing happened during his administration.