ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

8 confirmed dead as floods sweep away truck attempting to cross flooded river

Charles Ouma

8 bodies have been retrieved from Muswii River after a truck plunged into the flooded river.

A lorry stuck inside Muswii River in Makueni County
A lorry stuck inside Muswii River in Makueni County

Confirming the incident, Makueni Deputy Governor Lucy Mulili noted that about ten people are still missing with the search ongoing.

Recommended articles

Mulili noted that search efforts are being conducted by the Makueni County Department of Disaster Management and Kenya Red Cross. She urged communities living along the river to report should they spot any body floating in the river.

Seven people were rescued alive and rushed to hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased were part of a group that jumped onto the truck that was ferrying building materials, hoping to cross the swollen river.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the ill-fated mission, the truck was driven across what appeared to be a shallow stretch overflowing with flood waters.

Several people who had been stranded on one end of the river owing to the flooding jumped onto the truck.

Kenyans affected by floods in Nairobi
Kenyans affected by floods in Nairobi Kenyans affected by floods in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Things went south really fast with the truck appearing to slide into the deep end and overturning, rendering its occupants helpless.

READ: Kenya Met Department warns that coming rains in Nairobi will be more intense

ADVERTISEMENT

Several are carried away by the raging flood waters as a crowd can be seen watching helplessly with others running along the river in an attempt to rescue those being swept away by the water.

The heavy rains reported across the country have left a trail of destruction in its wake with many lives lost and property swept away.

According to Kenya Met, heavy rainfall of more than 40mm in 24 hours is expected to impact areas surrounding the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi.

Kenya Red Cross team helps Kenyans in flood prone areas in Kisumu
Kenya Red Cross team helps Kenyans in flood prone areas in Kisumu Kenya Red Cross team helps Kenyans in flood prone areas in Kisumu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall advisory for several parts of the country, including Nairobi, highlighting the risk of more intense flooding from the 25th to the 28th of April, 2024.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

World Bank anticipates substantial decline in global food prices by 2025

World Bank anticipates substantial decline in global food prices by 2025

Yahaya Bello's nemesis, Akpoti tells EFCC to see ex-governor's case to the end

Yahaya Bello's nemesis, Akpoti tells EFCC to see ex-governor's case to the end

8 confirmed dead as floods sweep away truck attempting to cross flooded river

8 confirmed dead as floods sweep away truck attempting to cross flooded river

Chess master Tunde Onakoya's parents get house gift from good Samaritan

Chess master Tunde Onakoya's parents get house gift from good Samaritan

Teacher told everyone her man abandoned her for another woman — the truth was worse

Teacher told everyone her man abandoned her for another woman — the truth was worse

Ile-Ife is our ancestral home, Benin Kingdom tells Ooni

Ile-Ife is our ancestral home, Benin Kingdom tells Ooni

American school refunds $760,000 Yahaya Bello deposit to EFCC

American school refunds $760,000 Yahaya Bello deposit to EFCC

Agege LG gives traders, scavengers 5 days to vacate rail lines

Agege LG gives traders, scavengers 5 days to vacate rail lines

Prophet El-Buba wants Tinubu to give EFCC more backing in fight against corruption

Prophet El-Buba wants Tinubu to give EFCC more backing in fight against corruption

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Madden Hein is dead [Facebook/Kathryn Nasby Hein]

Parents to donate organs of their baby who died after falling from hotel window

The 10 warmest years have occurred since 2007 [Black Doctor]

2023 was the hottest year ever — the world is on red alert

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden [BBC]

Biden assures Zelensky of rapid arms support amid escalating Russia tensions

Russian Deputy Defence Minister, Timur Ivanov [PhotoNews Pakistan]

Russian Deputy Defence Minister, Ivanov detained for accepting large bribes