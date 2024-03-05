ADVERTISEMENT
He sold Nigeria's future  -  Gov Mutfwang blames economic hardship on Buhari

Bayo Wahab

The governor affirmed the allegation that the Buhari administration printed and shared ₦30 trillion.

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang [Twitter:@hunbogj]
Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang [Twitter:@hunbogj]

The governor while speaking during the swearing-in of 22 Special Advisers and heads of government agencies at the Government House, on Monday, March 4, 2024, in Jos, said President Bola Tinubu’s administration inherited a terrible economy from his predecessor.

“We are at a very difficult juncture in the history of this country and I’m an advocate that after the election you forget politics and face governance.

“And even though the Federal Government is being led by a party other than my own, I owe you the duty to tell Nigerians the truth that this government inherited a worse situation than 1999,” Mutfwang said.

The governor affirmed the allegation that the Buhari administration printed and shared ₦30 trillion, adding that the ex-president sold Nigeria’s future by selling yet-to-be-tapped crude oil.

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari. [X:@dikko_radda]
Former President, Muhammadu Buhari. [X:@dikko_radda]

He said, “This government inherited an economy where we simply printed money up to the tune of 30tn and shared.

“This government inherited an economy where the crude oil we’re yet to take out of the ground had been sold in advance.

“So, when you’re talking about the fall of the naira, it’s not rocket science. We sold our future under the last administration.

According to him, the alleged maladministration of the Buhari government is responsible for the pockets of riots and looting of warehouses in the country.

No wonder you’re hearing of riots today, people intercepting food on the way. We are lucky on the plateau that perhaps we have more food than many other states.

“And I pray that the time will not come on the Plateau that we will see this kind of riot for food, but it means we must roll up our sleeves and get to work,” the governor said.

However, to prevent a food crisis in his state, the governor announced plans to establish a special agro-processing zone in partnership with the African Development Bank to the tune of $300m.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

