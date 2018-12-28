The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that BCO in the state had embarked on ward-to-ward mobilisation for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Ezekiel Ogbianko, Bayelsa Liaison Officer of BCO, said in Yenagoa on Friday during the inauguration of the officers, that the people were committed to preaching the good gospel of President Buhari.

Ogbianko, who is also the Chairman of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) in Bayelsa, said the support for Buhari was necessary due to his numerous achievements not only in the area of agriculture but also in all sectors.

“Well, l have seen that the Presidential candidate of the APC, Muhammadu Buhari, is the most credible for the next nation’s President; we must do what we can do to return him to power to enable him to finish his good work.

“The importance of the fight against corruption to national development cannot be over-emphasised. In the area of rural-farmers development, he has performed well.

“The present government has also done well in the area of youths empowerment and job creation.

“At least today, you can see many young people going into farming business,” he stated.

On campaigns, Ogbianko urged politicians and youths to embrace peaceful campaign and steer clear of thuggery.

“Do not allow yourselves to be used as instruments of disorder during and after elections. We must learn how to support peaceful campaign and elections.

“Politicians must play by the rules of the game and must know that the country, Nigeria has come of age.

“We must say no to political violence, tribalism and selfish interests which remain the primitive ways of politics,” he said.