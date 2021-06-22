RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Broom scarcity hits Cross River as APC orders for 3 million bunches

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The broom is the symbol of the APC, so the political party is buying up all the bunches in the market to make a statement.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Ben Ayade [NairaLand Forum]
President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Ben Ayade [NairaLand Forum] Pulse Nigeria

To welcome new members into its fold, the Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has placed an order for three million bunches of brooms from local broom makers.

Recommended articles

Recall that on May 20, 2021, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River announced that he was dumping the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC in order to accelerate development in his state.

Ayade and the APC now want to take as many members from the PDP into the APC as possible, and this broom purchase is considered a necessary step.

APC Publicity Secretary in Cross River, Bassey Ita, told journalists in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, that the broom, which is the symbol of the APC, has suddenly become scarce in the state, following the influx of new members, in the wake of Governor Ayade’s defection.

“To address the challenge, the party ordered for three million bunches of brooms from local suppliers to meet the growing demand,” Ita said.

“It is no longer news that the broom revolution has since hit our dear state, following the defection of our amiable governor to our party.

Gov Ben Ayade of Cross River switches to APC from PDP (Twitter: @OfficialAPCNg)
Gov Ben Ayade of Cross River switches to APC from PDP (Twitter: @OfficialAPCNg) Gov Ben Ayade of Cross River switches to APC from PDP (Twitter: @OfficialAPCNg) Pulse Nigeria

“But what is now news is that broom scarcity has hit Cross River as millions of our people continue to identify with the party.

“Last weekend, local government chairmen, councillors, federal and state lawmakers, alongside 100,000 of their supporters in Bekwarra, Ikom and Etung council areas joined the party,” Ita added.

The APC has paid tribute to “the tenacity of purpose and single-mindedness of the people of the state for aligning with the governor in his drive to socket Cross River to the centre."

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

British, German govts to build museum to house returned Benin bronze

National Cash Transfer: FG pays N10bn to 1m beneficiaries every 2 months

Buhari congratulates Iran’s President-elect, assures closer cooperation

Broom scarcity hits Cross River as APC orders for 3 million bunches

Osinbajo: 'Young Nigerians do not vote, do not register to vote'

Okonjo-Iweala says WTO considering Nigeria as vaccine production hub

Oil spillage: Court orders Mobil, NNPC to pay N82bn damages to Akwa Ibom communities

Buhari names 1st EFCC Board since 2015

Abia Governor Ikpeazu swears in 10 new permanent secretaries