Broom scarcity hits Cross River as APC orders for 3 million bunches

Recall that on May 20, 2021, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River announced that he was dumping the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC in order to accelerate development in his state.

Ayade and the APC now want to take as many members from the PDP into the APC as possible, and this broom purchase is considered a necessary step.

APC Publicity Secretary in Cross River, Bassey Ita, told journalists in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, that the broom, which is the symbol of the APC, has suddenly become scarce in the state, following the influx of new members, in the wake of Governor Ayade’s defection.

“To address the challenge, the party ordered for three million bunches of brooms from local suppliers to meet the growing demand,” Ita said.

“It is no longer news that the broom revolution has since hit our dear state, following the defection of our amiable governor to our party.

Gov Ben Ayade of Cross River switches to APC from PDP (Twitter: @OfficialAPCNg) Pulse Nigeria

“But what is now news is that broom scarcity has hit Cross River as millions of our people continue to identify with the party.

“Last weekend, local government chairmen, councillors, federal and state lawmakers, alongside 100,000 of their supporters in Bekwarra, Ikom and Etung council areas joined the party,” Ita added.