BREAKING: PDP in last-minute peace talks with Wike

Ima Elijah

The BoT members are expected to persuade Governor Wike and his loyalists to rescind their decision of shunning the

Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) after their meeting on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (PMNews)
Aim of meeting: The BoT chairman and members aim to woo the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to sheath his sword and embrace peace in the interest of the party.

About the PDP Crisis: Recall that the opposition PDP has been engrossed in crisis following the presidential primary election that produced former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar as flagbearer.

Wike has insisted that if a Northerner must bear the party's flag in the presidential elections, a Southerner must take over the National affairs of the party which is currently handled by Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of the PDP; a Northerner.

Why this matters: Wike, a governor to one of the economically prosperous states, has also refused to participate in any campaign affairs of the party till the regional imbalance in PDP's leadership is fixed.

Wike and some governors last month announced that they were not part of the campaign council led by the Akwa Ibom state Governor, Udom Emmanuel, with the Sokoto state Governor, Waziri Tambuwal, appointed as the Director General of the Atiku Abubakar/Ifeanyi Okowa campaign committee.

The meeting in Rivers State: Wabara was accompanied by six other members of the party’s BoT to appease Governor Wike. Even though Wike has insisted that there would be no deal until the incumbent chairman, Ayu, resigns.

How to solve the PDP crisis: Wike has insisted that to create a balance in the party’s leadership structure, a southerner must take over as national chairman of the party.

Why the rush for peace now?: The peace talk is being intensified by the Board of Trustees even as presidential campaigns kicked off last week, September 28, according to the guideline of the independent national electoral commission, INEC.

Expected outcomes of the peace talk: The BoT members who arrived at the Government House Port Harcourt at about 12:30 pm are expected to persuade Governor Wike and his loyalists to rescind their decision of shunning the party’s presidential campaign council.

What you should know: The BoT’s meeting today is coming a few days after five of the PDP Governors, including Wike, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpazu of Abia, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, met in Enugu to discuss on the issues affecting the party.

