BREAKING: Loss for Labour Party as PDP's Mbah wins Enugu guber election

Mbah defeated his main challenger and the Labour Party party candidate, Chijioke Edeoga to emerge the winner in a hotly-contested race.

Recall that INEC had earlier suspended the collation of results of the election that was held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, following a dispute between the Labour Party and the PDP over results in some Local Government Areas of the state.

However, the final collation resumed on the evening of Wednesday, March 22, 2023, after a 48-hour suspension period during which the contested results were reconciled following the intervention of the INEC hierarchy in Abuja.

Announcing the winner on Wednesday night, the INEC Returning Officer for Enugu State, Prof. Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, said Mbah polled a total of 160,895 votes to defeat his main rival, Edeoga who scored 157,552 votes.