BoT Chairman solicits support for PDP to reconcile Atiku and Wike

Jibrin called on all members of PDP and all Nigerians to remain calm and never to create bad blood and confusion on the state of the party.

The BOT chairman said that efforts were on ground to reconcile Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and the party’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“What is happening now should never be categorised as a problem but misunderstanding within the party.

“At this period leading to the 2023 general elections, we should concentrate on how to win all positions to be contested and seriously adhere to the provision of the party constitution.

“My strong advice is for us to give strong support to the present reconciliation committee set up to resolve all issues.