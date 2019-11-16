The three-member Appeal Court panel led by Justice, Lokulo-Sodipi also restrained the INEC from executing the orders of Federal High to remove the name and logo of the APC and its governorship candidate, David Lyon, for the governorship race.

Justice Lokulo-Sodipi, in a ruling, held that the panel abides by the decision made by Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, which compelled INEC to maintain status quo from the September 18, 2019, when the matter was instituted, pending the determination of motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

The Appeal panel, thereafter, ordered that applicants should serve all the respondents notices and other processes before adjourning till November 21, for mention.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the proceedings, counsel for the governorship candidate of APC, Michael Numa,

welcomed the decision of the Appeal Court, which, he said, has given the APC and its governorship candidate, the opportunity to participate in Bayelsa State governorship poll.

Similarly, counsel for APC, Sydney Igbanichuka said that the position of the Court of Appeal would give opportunity to correct every wrong in the decision of the Federal High Court in Yenagoa, the state capital.