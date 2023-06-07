The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atiku's petition hearing progresses with incomplete INEC documents

Ima Elijah

PDP lawyer criticises INEC for inadequate document release during hearing challenging Tinubu's victory

Atiku Abubakar [Daily Trust]
Atiku Abubakar [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

The petition aims to challenge the victory of Tinubu in the recent elections. However, during the hearing's resumption on Tuesday, June 06, 2023, the PDP's lawyer, Eyitemi Jegede, raised concerns about INEC's failure to fully release the required documents.

Jegede pointed out that INEC had only provided partial results for 10 out of the 21 states requested from the Electoral Commission. This insufficiency of documents prompted the PDP lawyer to request an adjournment from the court.

The purpose of the adjournment is to allow time for the sorting and scheduling of the remaining documents. Jegede stated, "We have received some documents, but we have not yet received others. We have initiated the necessary processes to compare them and produce these documents. Once we have them, we can proceed. However, we are satisfied with the pace at which the proceedings are going, and we have made full payment."

ADVERTISEMENT

The crucial documents in question are the INEC forms specifically used in the election. These documents hold significant importance for the PDP and other parties involved in the petition. Additional documents related to the parties' petitions have also been requested.

The hearing of Atiku Abubakar's petition at the election tribunal court continues, but the current setback caused by the insufficient documents has led the PDP's lawyer to seek an adjournment.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu’s subsidy removal in Nigeria’s best interest - Ade Omole

Tinubu’s subsidy removal in Nigeria’s best interest - Ade Omole

Corruption is a dream killer, ICPC boss tells Nigerian youths

Corruption is a dream killer, ICPC boss tells Nigerian youths

APC voids Ojougboh’s expulsion from Delta Chapter

APC voids Ojougboh’s expulsion from Delta Chapter

Bolt, Uber drivers strike over low prices

Bolt, Uber drivers strike over low prices

NIS promotes 32 officers in Katsina

NIS promotes 32 officers in Katsina

APC voids Ojougboh’s expulsion from its Delta Chapter

APC voids Ojougboh’s expulsion from its Delta Chapter

Tinubu will keep promise to review workers’ salaries – Forum

Tinubu will keep promise to review workers’ salaries – Forum

Tinubu seeks EU collaboration on security, economic development

Tinubu seeks EU collaboration on security, economic development

CAN reacts to El-Rufai's controversial video

CAN reacts to El-Rufai's controversial video

Pulse Sports

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Femi Gbajabiamila. [Twitter:FemiGbajabiamila]

BREAKING: Tinubu confirms Gbajabiamila as chief-of staff

(Left) Nasir El-Rufai. (Middle) Jewel Pam, Uba Sani (Right)

Uba Sani appoints 29-year-old Jewel Tok Pam as SSA

Peter Obi [Channels TV]

Peter Obi tenders more evidence in Presidential Election Tribunal

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan [Tope Brown/NASS]

Senate approves Tinubu's request to appoint 20 special advisers