'Called to watch,' Atiku's camp mocks Tinubu's G20 Summit attendance in India

Atiku's spokesperson, Daniel Bwala, took to social media to express their skepticism about the significance of Tinubu's attendance and the outcomes of the summit.

During his online commentary, Bwala ridiculed the G20 meeting as a "global picnic" and portrayed President Tinubu as being invited merely to "watch brief and see the importance of picnic." He further criticised the lack of specific resolutions or investment plans emanating from the summit.

Bwala also questioned the newfound status of the African Union (AU) as a permanent member of the G20, asserting that this status held little meaning given that the AU possesses only one vote within the organisation.

In response to President Tinubu's meetings with Indian businessmen on the sidelines of the summit, Bwala dismissed the potential for concrete investments, citing concerns that these businessmen may have been deterred by reports of Nigerian investors facing challenges due to inconsistent policies and corruption.

Furthermore, Bwala commented on a sideline meeting between President Tinubu and U.S. President Joe Biden, highlighting that Biden primarily focused on Tinubu's leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in addressing African countries' struggles against colonial economic legacies.

Bwala summarised the G20 meeting as a repetitive spectacle of handshakes, photos, and little substantive progress. He expressed doubts about any tangible benefits arising from such international gatherings unless Nigeria undertakes crucial reforms, nurtures the private sector, combats corruption, and fosters national pride and unity.

In conclusion, Bwala drew attention to the lack of significant foreign investments resulting from President Muhammadu Buhari's international trips over the past eight years, emphasising that the expenses incurred outweighed the returns on foreign investments.

It is worth noting that President Tinubu was invited to the G20 summit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Currently, President Tinubu is in the United Arab Emirates, engaged in addressing bilateral issues.

