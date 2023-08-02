ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atikulated, Batified, Obidients: Putting political ego aside for progress [Editor's Opinion]

Ima Elijah

Ironically, the man vested with the job of giving Nigeria a better global image has his own image saddled with multiple scandals and negative perceptions.

The idea of being 'Atikulated,' 'Batified,' or 'Obidients' should not hinder our ability to cooperate and collaborate for the greater good of the nation.
The idea of being 'Atikulated,' 'Batified,' or 'Obidients' should not hinder our ability to cooperate and collaborate for the greater good of the nation.

Recommended articles

Ironically, the man vested with the job of giving Nigeria a better global image has his own image saddled with multiple scandals and negative perceptions. This greatly contributed to citizens' opposition to his presidential ambition. However, Tinubu somehow made it through; perhaps it took a good team worked wonders.

It is crucial to acknowledge that no single individual can single-handedly rebrand a nation. The collective efforts of the citizens are paramount in rebuilding Nigeria's image. We must take responsibility for our conduct and actions, adhering to principles of integrity, accountability, and unity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last elections brought about new political identities, with communities like 'Atikulated,' 'Batified,' and 'Obidients'; new areas of division for Nigerians , the way I see it. While these allegiances may have galvanised fervent support, they have also fostered divisions within society. To move forward, we must recognise that no progress can be made if these political egos refuse to work together. As the scriptural quote goes, "two cannot work together unless they agree."

Political egos are necessary for citizens during elections as they can serve as a source of community and identity, fostering a sense of belonging and collective purpose. These egos can galvanise support and create a shared vision, helping citizens align themselves with like-minded individuals and political parties. However, it is crucial to detach these egos from our worldviews and remain open-minded after the electoral process.

When political egos become entangled with our worldviews, it can lead to a biased and closed-minded approach, hindering constructive dialogue and cooperation among Nigerians. By maintaining a level of detachment, citizens can critically assess policies, candidates, and ideas, enabling more chances for unity.

For the progress of Nigeria, it is imperative that we set aside our political differences and work together internally. The idea of being 'Atikulated,' 'Batified,' or 'Obidients' should not hinder our ability to cooperate and collaborate for the greater good of the nation. Unity and a shared vision are the key ingredients for progress and development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judicial proceedings are underway to determine the validity of President Bola Tinubu's recent election. Following the presentation of arguments from all parties challenging the elections, the court is currently in the process of deliberating before reaching a verdict. Being truly New Nigerian would require acceptance of the court's final decision, shelving our political egos and support for the 'presidency'; irrespective of 'who'.

By working together as a united front, we can radiate positive change externally, presenting a more cohesive and determined Nigeria to the world. A nation with a unified purpose and common goal is far more likely to garner respect and recognition on the global stage.

*Pulse Editor's Opinion is the viewpoint of an editor at Pulse. It does not represent the opinion of the organisation Pulse.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atikulated, Batified, Obidients: Putting political ego aside for progress [Editor's Opinion]

Atikulated, Batified, Obidients: Putting political ego aside for progress [Editor's Opinion]

Addressing dyslexia in Nigeria: From koboko approach to evidence-based learning

Addressing dyslexia in Nigeria: From koboko approach to evidence-based learning

Senate to receive President Tinubu’s second ministerial list today

Senate to receive President Tinubu’s second ministerial list today

Peter Obi's phone allegedly stolen at Election Petition Court

Peter Obi's phone allegedly stolen at Election Petition Court

NLC strike to begin Wednesday as police beef up security

NLC strike to begin Wednesday as police beef up security

Northern youths call on Senate to confirm El-Rufai, Okotete as ministers

Northern youths call on Senate to confirm El-Rufai, Okotete as ministers

Akpabio calls for review of CBN Act

Akpabio calls for review of CBN Act

NSIB launches investigation into Lagos plane crash

NSIB launches investigation into Lagos plane crash

Africa seeks economic partnerships at Russia-Africa Summit 2023

Africa seeks economic partnerships at Russia-Africa Summit 2023

Pulse Sports

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Among the notable aspects of the ministerial list are the inclusion of seven women who have caught the President's attention

Meet the 7 women Tinubu wants as his ministers

Chimamanda Adichie and Datti Baba-Ahmed [Twitter]

Chimamanda shows up to support Peter Obi, Datti in court

Nasir El-Rufai [Tribune Online]

Akpabio stops El-Rufai from speaking on controversial issue at screening

L-R: Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi; Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dan Nwanyanwu; and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Obi's case against Tinubu finally over, tribunal expected to set judgement date