Atikulated, Batified, Obidients: Putting political ego aside for progress [Editor's Opinion]

Ironically, the man vested with the job of giving Nigeria a better global image has his own image saddled with multiple scandals and negative perceptions. This greatly contributed to citizens' opposition to his presidential ambition. However, Tinubu somehow made it through; perhaps it took a good team worked wonders.

It is crucial to acknowledge that no single individual can single-handedly rebrand a nation. The collective efforts of the citizens are paramount in rebuilding Nigeria's image. We must take responsibility for our conduct and actions, adhering to principles of integrity, accountability, and unity.

Meet the prominent political egos in Nigeria

The last elections brought about new political identities, with communities like 'Atikulated,' 'Batified,' and 'Obidients'; new areas of division for Nigerians , the way I see it. While these allegiances may have galvanised fervent support, they have also fostered divisions within society. To move forward, we must recognise that no progress can be made if these political egos refuse to work together. As the scriptural quote goes, "two cannot work together unless they agree."

Political egos are necessary for citizens during elections as they can serve as a source of community and identity, fostering a sense of belonging and collective purpose. These egos can galvanise support and create a shared vision, helping citizens align themselves with like-minded individuals and political parties. However, it is crucial to detach these egos from our worldviews and remain open-minded after the electoral process.

When political egos become entangled with our worldviews, it can lead to a biased and closed-minded approach, hindering constructive dialogue and cooperation among Nigerians. By maintaining a level of detachment, citizens can critically assess policies, candidates, and ideas, enabling more chances for unity.

For the progress of Nigeria, it is imperative that we set aside our political differences and work together internally. The idea of being 'Atikulated,' 'Batified,' or 'Obidients' should not hinder our ability to cooperate and collaborate for the greater good of the nation. Unity and a shared vision are the key ingredients for progress and development.

What would a New Nigerian do?

The judicial proceedings are underway to determine the validity of President Bola Tinubu's recent election. Following the presentation of arguments from all parties challenging the elections, the court is currently in the process of deliberating before reaching a verdict. Being truly New Nigerian would require acceptance of the court's final decision, shelving our political egos and support for the 'presidency'; irrespective of 'who'.

By working together as a united front, we can radiate positive change externally, presenting a more cohesive and determined Nigeria to the world. A nation with a unified purpose and common goal is far more likely to garner respect and recognition on the global stage.