Atiku promises to keep digging for oil in the North East

News Agency Of Nigeria

Atiku said oil exploration would help to boost the economic fortunes of the sub-region.

PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar
PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar
Abubakar said this when he addressed a mammoth crowd of party supporters at a rally in Bauchi on Tuesday.

He said that crude exploration in North East would help to boost the economic fortunes of the sub-region and the nation at large.

"The discovery of crude oil and the exploration between Bauchi and Gombe is a healthy development that will go a long way in revitalising the fortunes of the North-East sub-region of Nigeria," he said.

"If elected as president our administration will continue with the exploration and drilling process for the benefit of the region and the country at large," he added.

Abubakar also promised to channel his energy toward youth empowerment by generating employment through vocational trades and Small and Medium Enterprises SMEs.

"This would provide a platform for our unemployed youth and women to become self-reliant," he said.

Abubakar, who was visibly happy with the crowd, appreciated the people especially the PDP supporters for coming out en masse to receive him.

He urged the people to support Governor Bala Mohammed in his re-election bid to continue with his good work.

Also speaking, Mohammed assured of 100% votes for Abubakar in the state. He urged the electorate to give Abubakar all the needed support to win the presidential election.

Mohammmed described him as the best candidate with experience and capacity to take the country to the promised land.

News Agency Of Nigeria

