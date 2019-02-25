The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, got a monumental victory over President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory.

While announcing the results for the 2019 presidential election in Abuja on Monday, February 25, 2019, it was disclosed that Atiku won 259,997 votes in the capital.

Despite being the incumbent, President Buhari came second with 152,224 votes recorded.

When he defeated the then-incumbent, Goodluck Jonathan, in the 2015 contest, Buhari lost the capital.

Despite the setback, President Buhari beat Atiku in Osun and Ekiti with only three states currently announced by INEC in the ongoing meeting taking place in the capital.

Buhari beat Atiku in Ekiti with 219,231 votes to 154,032, and in Osun with 347,634 votes to 337,377.

One of Buhari and Atiku, a former vice president, is expected to win the election.

