ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atiku is not interested in leaving PDP

Samson Toromade

The former presidential candidate is eyeing a swift merger of opposition parties to consolidate power.

Atiku Abubakar has left the PDP on a couple of occasions in the past, but he says that's not happening anymore [PDP]
Atiku Abubakar has left the PDP on a couple of occasions in the past, but he says that's not happening anymore [PDP]

Recommended articles

The 77-year-old announced on Twitter on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 that a story alleging his departure from the party was "fabricated." The former presidential candidate noted instead that he's keen on a swift merger of opposition parties to win during the 2027 election.

Atiku finished second in the 2023 presidential election behind Bola Tinubu who won only 37% of the total votes. The result was blamed on the division among opposition parties as Peter Obi, who left the PDP ahead of the election, also won 25% of the votes, in third place behind Atiku's 29%.

"The urgency of this consolidation (merging opposition parties) cannot be overstated," Atiku tweeted on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Customs officer blamed the PDP exit rumours on The Nation, a publication whose ownership has been consistently linked to Tinubu. He told the president to instead face his job and move the country forward.

"Tinubu's relentless pursuit of personal agendas at the expense of national governance is glaring. His myopic focus on 2027 betrays a disregard for the pressing needs of the populace. It's high time he ceased his bumbling escapades and prioritised the welfare of the people," he said.

Atiku has been sniffing around the presidency for more than 30 years since he first contested in a presidential election primary for the infamous 1993 contest.

After serving as vice-president between 1999 and 2007, he was on the ballot as the candidate of the Action Congress (AC) for the 2007 presidential election, but finished third. He then lost in primary elections of the PDP in 2011 and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015. He won the presidential ticket of the PDP in 2019 and 2023, but finished second at the general polls on both occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT

He's already been rumoured to be considering another run for the office again in 2027.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Miyetti Allah members protest in Abuja for release of detained president

Miyetti Allah members protest in Abuja for release of detained president

Improve service delivery, ease residents' hardships - Kwara Govt tells IBEDC

Improve service delivery, ease residents' hardships - Kwara Govt tells IBEDC

Atiku is not interested in leaving PDP

Atiku is not interested in leaving PDP

What do senators stand to lose when they are suspended?

What do senators stand to lose when they are suspended?

UK economy grows by 0.2% in January, emerging from recession hopes rise

UK economy grows by 0.2% in January, emerging from recession hopes rise

Your administration is visionless, spending Rivers money carelessly - APC chairman tells Fubara

Your administration is visionless, spending Rivers money carelessly - APC chairman tells Fubara

I'm more than 60 years on earth, I shouldn’t be afraid of death - Remi Tinubu

I'm more than 60 years on earth, I shouldn’t be afraid of death - Remi Tinubu

How 'curiosity' landed Senator Ningi in trouble after paying ₦30m for budget analysis

How 'curiosity' landed Senator Ningi in trouble after paying ₦30m for budget analysis

Nigeria planned to locally launch satellite into space in 2025 — it's no longer possible

Nigeria planned to locally launch satellite into space in 2025 — it's no longer possible

Pulse Sports

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former President Muhammadu Buhari. [Punch]

Buhari didn’t sell Nigeria’s future  —  APC replies Mutfwang

Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP [Twitter/Debo Ologunagba]

PDP yet to zone ticket for Ondo governorship election - Official

Oil magnate, Chief Barth Nwibe, eyeing Labour Party ticket for Anambra governorship election. [NAN]

LP chieftain backs oil magnate as best to displace Soludo in Anambra

Philip Shaibu, Edo State Deputy Governor [Punch]

Edo Assembly begins impeachment proceedings against Philip Shaibu