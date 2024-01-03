ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BREAKING: Atiku set to run for president again in 2027 despite past setbacks

Ima Elijah

Political analysts have noted that Atiku's persistent presidential ambitions may be contributing to the internal turmoil within the PDP.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Recommended articles

This announcement was made on Wednesday, January 03, 2024, by Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson for the Presidential Campaign Organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

Bwala declared that Atiku, despite facing previous setbacks in his quest for Nigeria's top position, is resolute in his decision to "surely contest" again in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking to ChannelsTV, Bwala affirmed, "Sure, he [Atiku] would run. He has the capacity, he has the wisdom, he has the knowledge, he has the energy. And he is a president we never had. Because to be honest with you, if any politician understands the private sector very well, it is Atiku Abubakar, and our economy can only come alive if there is a private sector-led economy."

ADVERTISEMENT

Atiku Abubakar has previously contested the presidential elections in Nigeria six times – in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and most recently in 2023, where he faced another unsuccessful attempt.

However, political analysts have noted that Atiku's persistent presidential ambitions may be contributing to the internal turmoil within the PDP.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Atiku set to run for president again in 2027 despite past setbacks

BREAKING: Atiku set to run for president again in 2027 despite past setbacks

I owe no one an apology for supporting Diri's re-election - Ex-President Jonathan

I owe no one an apology for supporting Diri's re-election - Ex-President Jonathan

Apply stricter measures to tackle corruption in 2024 - CAN urges Federal Govt

Apply stricter measures to tackle corruption in 2024 - CAN urges Federal Govt

See list of the 18 foreign universities FG banned over fake degrees

See list of the 18 foreign universities FG banned over fake degrees

Tinubu shuts down Buhari-era TSA revenue collection system

Tinubu shuts down Buhari-era TSA revenue collection system

6,000 persons benefit from ₦132m Zakkat in Hadejia Emirate - Spokesperson

6,000 persons benefit from ₦132m Zakkat in Hadejia Emirate - Spokesperson

Gov Hope Uzodimma urges CAN to pray for President Tinubu’s administration

Gov Hope Uzodimma urges CAN to pray for President Tinubu’s administration

Gov Mbah says 2024 budget will be funded through internally generated revenue

Gov Mbah says 2024 budget will be funded through internally generated revenue

North Central Governors liken Plateau killings to Rwanda genocide

North Central Governors liken Plateau killings to Rwanda genocide

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Aiyedatiwa pays condolence visit to late Akeredolus family

New Ondo State Governor Aiyedatiwa urged to prioritise public interests

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Group expresses concern over Rivers' presidential peace accord

The late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State

Akeredolu's legacy of Yoruba nationalism overshadows his governance shortcomings

APC godfather Tinubu attended Akeredolu's inauguration on Feb 24, 2021 [Punch]

President Tinubu mourns passing of Ondo Governor Akeredolu