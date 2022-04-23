RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atiku distances self from Northern consensus arrangement

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Dokpesi says Atiku did not subject himself to any purported consensus process.

Atiku Abubakar (Punch)
Atiku Abubakar (Punch)

Former Vice President and presidential aspirant, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that he was never a party to the Northern Consensus arrangement.

Recommended articles

Recall that the Northern Elders’ Forum on Friday, April 22, 2022, released a report of Consensus efforts amongst four Aspirants of Northern extraction within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The aspirants who presented themselves for the said exercise were Sokoto governor, Aminu Tambuwwal, his Bauchi counterpart, Bala Mohammed, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

But in the report, Saraki and Mohammed were anointed as the Forum’s anointed candidates.

Reacting to the development, the Technical Committee for the Actualization of Atiku Abubakar’s Presidency in 2023 in a statement by its chairman, Raymond Dokpesi, said the former VP did not subject himself to any purported consensus process and thus not bound by any of the recommendations and conclusions of the report.

He said, “As an avowed nationalist, Waziri Atiku Abubakar strongly believes that Nigeria has never been as divided as it is today. He strongly believes that any “consensus” arrangement premised on any regional, zonal, ethno-religious, and/or sectional gang-up will further deepen and widen this divide, and worsen the wounds that urgently need to be healed.

“Consequently, Vice President Atiku Abubakar is anxious to implement plans, policies and programmes that will rescue and rebuild Nigeria. This is his unwavering and resolute pledge and commitment.”

The Committee said it has been inundated with several calls and text messages on the purported consensus.

It, however, urged its supporters and other critical stakeholders to continue with consultations and town hall meetings with delegates across the country.

“We urge them neither to be deterred nor distracted in our collective mission to rescue our nation,” he said.

Like Atiku, Governor Tambuwal also has distanced himself from the consensus agreement reached by some Northern leaders.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emir of Ilorin eulogises departed Alaafin Oyo, Oba Adeyemi III

Emir of Ilorin eulogises departed Alaafin Oyo, Oba Adeyemi III

Police confirm 10 killed in terrorists’ attack in Yobe

Police confirm 10 killed in terrorists’ attack in Yobe

Alaafin: Yoruba race, Oyo lost great ruler, worthy father - Makinde

Alaafin: Yoruba race, Oyo lost great ruler, worthy father - Makinde

Establish Sickle Cell Research Centres across Nigeria, Chrisland VC urges FG

Establish Sickle Cell Research Centres across Nigeria, Chrisland VC urges FG

Atiku distances self from Northern consensus arrangement

Atiku distances self from Northern consensus arrangement

Alaafin of Oyo: 10 things to know about late Oba Adeyemi

Alaafin of Oyo: 10 things to know about late Oba Adeyemi

Alaafin of Oyo: Palace confirms death of Oba Adeyemi

Alaafin of Oyo: Palace confirms death of Oba Adeyemi

2023: My experience under Buhari prepared me for presidency - Osinbajo

2023: My experience under Buhari prepared me for presidency - Osinbajo

A new era of hope for Ebonyi state as Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii declares for Governor

A new era of hope for Ebonyi state as Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii declares for Governor

Trending

APC slashes cost of nomination forms by 50% for aspirants under 40 years

2023: We've not settled for any mode of primary - APC. [Twitter:Punch]

2023: Peter Obi promises to turn Nigeria into a productive nation

Peter Obi [Daily Advent Nigeria]

PDP may ask some presidential aspirants to step down as party opts for indirect primary

PDP 2023 Presidential aspirants (The Nation)

2023 presidency: What Buhari told aspirants jostling for APC ticket

APC presidential hopefuls currently aspiring to take over from Buhari.