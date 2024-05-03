ADVERTISEMENT
Yahaya Bello: Pressure mounts on EFCC as ex-AGF faults ₦80bn fraud case

Segun Adeyemi

The former AGF said Justice Modipwe's ruling highlighted that Yahaya Bello should not be arrested or detained; rather, the court should issue a summons for his appearance concerning the pending charge.

Yahaya Bello and EFCC [Facebook]
In an interview on Arise TV, Aondoakaa criticised the EFCC for including Bello in charges pertaining to events preceding his governorship tenure, labelling it a fundamental error.

He highlighted that Bello, leveraging legal channels, aimed to defend his fundamental human rights due to the flawed charges brought against him by the EFCC.

Aondoakaa said, "I think the controversy was unnecessary in case of Yahaya Bello. Because some of the details that are coming up are unnecessary.

"There was an ongoing case with Yahaya Bello to enforce his fundamental human rights. It was based on one particular case, which the EFCC amended a charge and included him. That is charge number 5502022, pending before the federal high court in Abuja.

"At the accusation in that charge, I think there was an error by EFCC. The error was that he was being roped there because he was governor, but they referred 2015. In 2015, the man said, I was not even a governor. I was a governor in 2016.

''That was a premise he went to enforce his fundamental rights before a state high court, which the state high court and the federal high court have concurrent jurisdiction to enforce fundamental human rights.

''When he enforced the fundamental right, there was interlocutory order restraining EFCC not to arrest him pending the hearing of the case.''

The Benue-born Senior Advocate of Nigeria advised the EFCC to respect the rule of law while carrying out its duties.

Aondoakka provided further details on Justice Modipwe's recent ruling, which clarified the legal status of the case.

He highlighted that the ruling emphasised that Bello should not face arrest or detention; rather, the court should issue a summons for his appearance concerning the pending charge.

The ex-Attorney General urged the EFCC to comply with the court's instructions and legal protocols, emphasising that Bello, like any other individual, is bound by the law.

He also urged the EFCC to follow the specified legal procedures outlined by the court and affirmed that Bello, regardless of his position, must be treated by the law.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

