PHOTOS: Police arrest, parade masterminds of Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Segun Adeyemi

The spokesperson confirmed that a helicopter has been assigned to accompany trains on the route, offering aerial support to ground troops from various security agencies.

Nigeria Police Force, HQ. [X, formerly Twitter]
Nigeria Police Force, HQ. [X, formerly Twitter]

This attack, which occurred in March 2022, resulted in the abduction of numerous individuals and the tragic loss of lives.

According to authorities, Mande was apprehended by the anti-kidnapping unit of the Kaduna State Criminal Investigation Department on January 12, 2024.

The Police Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed that Mande confessed to being a key figure in a kidnapping syndicate that has been causing fear and havoc along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

He was paraded alongside over 30 other individuals arrested for various criminal activities in the state.

Adejobi said, “The suspect confessed to being the leader of a kidnap syndicate terrorizing the Kaduna-Abuja highway, ranked among other criminals like Dogo Gide and Bello Turji.

“He had participated in various kidnapping incidents, including the abduction at Green Field University, and he was involved in almost all the kidnappings along the Abuja-Kaduna highway. He was also involved in the popular Kaduna-Abuja train attack but had run away. We promised Nigerians that he would be arrested.”

Ammunition recovered from suspects of Abuja-Kaduna train attack. [X, formerly Twitter]
Ammunition recovered from suspects of Abuja-Kaduna train attack. [X, formerly Twitter]

The police spokesperson highlighted the effective measures taken along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway, which have notably contributed to positive outcomes.

Acting on the directive of the Inspector General of Police, a helicopter has been assigned to accompany trains on the route, offering aerial support to ground troops from various security agencies.

This preemptive strategy aims to deter attacks and swiftly respond to any incidents.

Additionally, intensive efforts to combat criminal activities have yielded significant results. Law enforcement operations have led to the apprehension of numerous suspects involved in armed robbery, kidnapping, murder, rape, cult-related crimes, and other unlawful activities.

Furthermore, the operations have resulted in the confiscation of firearms, ammunition, stolen vehicles, weapons, and illicit goods. Notably, a substantial amount of ransom money paid to kidnappers has been recovered, along with the successful rescue of numerous kidnapped victims who have been safely reunited with their families.

