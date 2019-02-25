Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has defeated incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Southwest State of Oyo.

According to the results released on Monday by AbdulKareem Suleiman-Age, INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission) Chief Collation Officer for Oyo, Atiku polled 366,592 votes.

Buhari polled 365,229 votes.

While Atiku won in 18 of the 33 local governments in Oyo, Buhari won in 15 local governments.

Result breakdown

A breakdown of the results shows that Atiku won in Ibarapa east, Ibarapa north, Ogbomosho north, Ogbomosho south, Afijio, Saki east, Kajola, Iwajowa, Ibadan north west and Olorunsogo, Ona Ara, Surulere, Ibadan North, Ogo-Oluwa, Akinyele, Orire, Lagelu and Ibadan North east.

Buhari won in Egbeda, Irepodun, Oluyole, Itesiwaju, Saki west, Atisbo, Iseyin, Orelope, Ibarapa central, Ido, Oyo east, Atiba, Oyo est, Ibadan south west and Ibadan South east.

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State also lost his senatorial election.

INEC is currently announcing the results from across Nigeria.