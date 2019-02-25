Ajimobi, whose second term as governor will come to an end in May lost to PDP's Dr. Kola Balogun, a former commissioner in the state under the regime of Adebayo Alao-Akala.

According to the results announced on Monday by the collation officer, Professor Wole Akinsola, Balogun got 105, 720 votes to defeat his rival of the APC, Ajimobi who got 92,218.

Ajimobi who represented the state at the National Assembly between 2007 and 2011 lost his bid to go back to red chamber after his eight-year rule as governor.