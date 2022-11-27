RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC Women Leader targets 40m votes for Tinubu in 2023

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dr Betta Edu, the National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has targeted 40 million votes for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party in 2023 general election.

Betta Edu, the National Women Leader of the APC and wife of the party's presidential flag-bearer, Oluremi Tinubu. [Twitter:Qudus]
Betta Edu, the National Women Leader of the APC and wife of the party's presidential flag-bearer, Oluremi Tinubu. [Twitter:Qudus]

Recommended articles

She said the presidential candidate of the APC and his running mate did exceptionally as governors in their respective states and should be given another opportunity to serve the people.

“The presidential candidate of APC has been a great supporter of women and youths and should be given massive support.

“Tinubu has supported women and we have seen it, he supported his wife who is a Christian to rise to the position of a senator and other women in his state.

“When you go back to your states, go to every nook and cranny and mobilise all APC supporters to vote for Tinubu and Shettima.

“Make sure you get your Permanent Voter Cards( PVCs) and go to your polling unit and vote come February 2022,” she said.

On her part, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the APC presidential candidate, urged the South-South women to vote massively for the party in 2023 because they have so much to gain.

“We are fully committed that women issues are given priorities in the next administration by the grace of God.

“A vote for Tinubu/Shettima is a vote for progress, enabling environment for youths to thrive, a unified and secured Nigeria,” she added.

Similarly, Dr Linda Ayade, wife of Cross River governor urged residents of the state to get their PVCs ready to vote for APC come February 2023.

Mr Alphonsus Eba, the state APC Chairman, promised to mobilize at least 500,000 votes from the state for Tinubu in 2023 poll.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I will do my best, it's not going to be easy - Tinubu says at Lagos rally

I will do my best, it's not going to be easy - Tinubu says at Lagos rally

CJN will never make political comments, says aide

CJN will never make political comments, says aide

I feel sorry for next Cross River governor, ex-Gov. Duke

I feel sorry for next Cross River governor, ex-Gov. Duke

APC Women Leader targets 40m votes for Tinubu in 2023

APC Women Leader targets 40m votes for Tinubu in 2023

2023: Umahi, wife head Ebonyi APC campaign councils

2023: Umahi, wife head Ebonyi APC campaign councils

Kwara Govt converts Ilorin General Hospital to teaching hospital

Kwara Govt converts Ilorin General Hospital to teaching hospital

Voting for Tinubu will guarantee jobs for women, youths - Aisha Buhari

Voting for Tinubu will guarantee jobs for women, youths - Aisha Buhari

Gunmen kill 2 security guards, cut off head, hand in Ondo State

Gunmen kill 2 security guards, cut off head, hand in Ondo State

2023: Osinbajo group endorses Tinubu, receives APC letter of recognition

2023: Osinbajo group endorses Tinubu, receives APC letter of recognition

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

To mention his name is a disgrace to me - Tinubu aims dig at Obi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state and President Muhammadu Buhari (Vanguard)

More troubles for PDP as Bauchi Governor says his state belongs to Buhari

The Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Independent)

Tinubu opens up on working with Wike, G5 governors

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu. [TheCable]

APC makes U-turn on BVAS after backlash